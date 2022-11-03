Chiru Navvutho

Not Available

The story revolves around Venu (Venu), who is an orphan. His philosophy is to live happily with smile (Chirunavvu) all the time. His uncle (Chandra Mohan) wants to marry him with his daughter Aruna (Prema). Aruna runs away from the house during the marriage. Venu goes to the city to find a job. There he meets Sandhya (Shaheen). During a night party, her soft drinks glass was adulterated with alcohol and she was about to be raped. Then Venu makes a heroic act by saving her from the goondas. Sandhya becomes close to Venu and both of them are fond of each other. During her birthday party, she announces that she is going to get married soon with Pratap (Prakash Raj). Venu, did get upset. When asked about his disappointment, Venu tells Sandhya that he loves her for which she says sorry. Venu believes that Sandhya still loves him. Venu pursues his quest for the love of Sandhya. Meanwhile, Sandhya observes the characters of selfish Pratap and smiling Venu.