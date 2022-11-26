Chitra Nodir Pare

Not Available

After the partition of India in 1947, Shashikanta's family, like millions of other Hindu families of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), faced the dilemma of whether to migrate from the land in which they have been living for centuries. But Shashikanta Sengupta, an eccentric lawyer, stubbornly refuses to leave his motherland. Widower Shashikanta has two children, Minoti and Bidyut. Anuprava Devi is an affectionate old aunt who lives with the family. The family has a house in Narail, a small provincial town on the bank of the Chitra river. Some Muslim neighbors eye Shashaikanta's house. But the family refuse to migrate. Shashikanta's children Minoti and Bidyut are friends with the neighboring Muslim children- Badal, Salma and Nazma. Minoti and Badal become more than friends. The children grow up.