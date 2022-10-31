Chitra Sutram

Not Available

A computer teacher, his black-magician grandfather and a female cyber-creature -- a series of pre-destined rendezvous, both on line and offline, over the shreds of mnemonic time and space, at the cleavages of various parlors of subculture -- finally the narrative images of the computer screen are drained off from the color and the texture, the images collapse down to a mere pulsating pixel, potentially to start another cycle of the story once again.