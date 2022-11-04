Not Available

Chitram (Telugu: చిత్రం) is a 2000 Telugu film written and directed by Teja. This film stars Uday Kiran & Reema Sen in the lead roles and marked the debut of the lead actors. The film is produced by Ramoji Rao and has music composed by R.P. Patnaik. The film was released as Chithiram in Tamil in 2001 with the film mostly featuring scenes dubbed from the original although scenes involving Manivannan and Senthil were added. Chitram and Nuvve Kavali were the 2 movies which set a trend of college campus romance stories in the same year. on.[1]. The movie was also remade in Kannada as Chitra, starring Prabhu deva's brother Nagendra Prasad Sundaran and Rekha Vedhavyas in 2001 under the direction of Dinesh Baboo and the production on Ramoji Rao. The whole movie was the same as chitram except for the climax. The movie was a superhit in kannada and marked the debut of the lead actors.