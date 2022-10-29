Chitrangada: The Crowning Wish

Not Available

Rudra Chatterjee (Rituparno Ghosh), as a young man defied the social convention, and became a choreographer instead of an engineer. As he prepares with his team to stage Tagore's Chitrangada, he meets Partho (Jisshu Sengupta), who is a drug-addict percussionist introduced to the team by the main dancer Kasturi (Raima Sen). Soon, Rudra develops a chemistry with Partho and they are deep in a passionate love affair. During the course of their relationship, they decide to adopt a child. But there is one problem; same-sex couples are not permitted to adopt children. So Rudra decides to go through a gender change treatment to embrace the womanhood he longs for. But will this surgery change his life and fulfill all his long-cherished dreams? A 'film-within-film' only this time the film-within is Tagore's epochal epic Chitrangada - "our identity is what we wish to be".