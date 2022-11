Not Available

The Japanese have conquered Chow Chu, a Chinese village, and have it ruled by Captain Chow, a collaborationist, and his henchmen. Yu-Kong, a most wanted patriot, takes refuge at Yen Wei's as he must hand over an important message to Tong Ye, her husband. But Tong Ye has been taken hostage and has just been shot by a firing squad. Bad for the Japanese, Yen Wei accepts the mission meant for her husband. In memory of him...