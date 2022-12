Not Available

The film tells the story of Yan Ruyu (Yang Jinjie), a chivalrous woman who joins forces with scholar Song Shao and Jiang Fengyang, a Jin Yi guard. They must, to stop Liu Chong, a great eunuch, from usurping the throne and seizing power. Yan Ruyu's struggle between "righteousness" and "personal grudges" shows the fragile side of human nature and portrays a man of the jungle with weaknesses and human feelings.