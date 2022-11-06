Not Available

Chivalrous Tales of the Shôwa Era: Hell Is Man's Destiny

    Young yakuza Shujiro Hanada (Takakura) goes to prison after losing his cool in a rigged gambling game and slashing a few other players. When he's released in 1927, the world has changed. His sister died in the Great Kanto Earthquake and his father is also gone. His brother Jukichi (Ikebe) invites him to stay at his in-laws and works in their family pub. Shujiro is trying to go straight. He lies low, helping his blind mother-in-law and slowly developing a relationship with Ikuye, the hostess who helped him before his arrest. But trouble lurks when the resident gang decides to show its strength. It all leads to a showdown between the two brothers and around 20 sword-wielding gangsters.

    Cast

    		Ryô Ikebe
    		Sumiko Fuji
    		Michiko Araki
    		Rinichi Yamamoto
    		Ken Takakura

