Chlapi prece neplácou

Not Available

The holidays began and Pepík Janousek is playing with his friend Hadraba, whose nickname is Sun. Sun has to baby-sit his small brother in a pram and envies Pepík his nice adoptive parents because his own father beats him often. Pepík is happy - he will have soon the same surname Marek as his father and mother. Pepík is shocked when Sun tells him that Mrs Marková is pregnant. He falls from a height and ends up in hospital. Despite of all expressed love and care Pepík is afraid that the Mareks will no longer want him.