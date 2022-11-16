Not Available

Chlapi prece neplácou

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Filmové Studio Barrandov

The holidays began and Pepík Janousek is playing with his friend Hadraba, whose nickname is Sun. Sun has to baby-sit his small brother in a pram and envies Pepík his nice adoptive parents because his own father beats him often. Pepík is happy - he will have soon the same surname Marek as his father and mother. Pepík is shocked when Sun tells him that Mrs Marková is pregnant. He falls from a height and ends up in hospital. Despite of all expressed love and care Pepík is afraid that the Mareks will no longer want him.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images