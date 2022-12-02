Not Available

With interests in the politics of architecture, voyeurism and urban planning, Garland’s latest work "Chobham" focuses on video and sculptural form. Engaging directly with the site of production at a new residential development in east London, "Chobham" is a wall installation that resembles shapes and forms found in architect’splans and models. The presence of whirling fans and small screen pulsating suns creates a rhythmic work that is inspired by the relationship between technology and simulation. This leftfield approach to technology allows Garland to explore illusion and perception. The grey materiality of the concrete casts is in contrast to the vibrant colour of the videos, reminiscent of advertising hoardings that frequent these new types of neighbourhoods. Playing with scale, Chobham’sminiature staircases and video-rendered sun-drenched balconies unpack elements of the developer’s vision where aspiration is sold alongside the mundane.