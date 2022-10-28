Not Available

Chobizenesse

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Productions Yanne

Clement Mastard is the head of a leading journal dedicated to extravagant vaudeville. An unexpected contract requires him to reconnect with his former headliner Celia Bergson part to try to avant-garde theater. It is through this that he met Johann Sebastian Bloch, misunderstood musician who cause the loss but the side which Mastard, the man without scruples, to humanize and eventually produce a real masterpiece, the Missa Solemnis

Cast

Catherine RouvelCélia Bergson
Liliane MontevecchiGigi Nietzsche
Denise GenceAnna-Magdalena
Ginette LeclercL'habilleuse
Hubert DeschampsTaffarel
Georges BellerPommier

View Full Cast >

Images