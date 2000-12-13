2000

Chocolat

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 2000

Studio

Fat Free

A fable of emotional liberation and chocolate. A mother and daughter move to a small French town where they open a chocolate shop. The town, religious and morally strict, is against them as they represent free-thinking and indulgence. When a group of Boat Gypsies float down the river the prejudices of the Mayor leads to a crisis.

Cast

Alfred MolinaComte Paul de Reynaud
Johnny DeppRoux
Judi DenchArmande Voizin
Leslie CaronMadame Audel
Carrie-Anne MossCaroline Clairmont
Aurelien Parent KoenigLuc Clairmont

View Full Cast >

Images