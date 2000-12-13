A fable of emotional liberation and chocolate. A mother and daughter move to a small French town where they open a chocolate shop. The town, religious and morally strict, is against them as they represent free-thinking and indulgence. When a group of Boat Gypsies float down the river the prejudices of the Mayor leads to a crisis.
|Alfred Molina
|Comte Paul de Reynaud
|Johnny Depp
|Roux
|Judi Dench
|Armande Voizin
|Leslie Caron
|Madame Audel
|Carrie-Anne Moss
|Caroline Clairmont
|Aurelien Parent Koenig
|Luc Clairmont
