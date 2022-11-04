Chocolate mon Amour

Not Available

Savour, taste, sensuality, pleasure, voluptuousness, sweetness, smoothness, delicacy, prestige, luxury, class, elegance, passion, art de vivre! Chocolat, you are a wonder for our eyes. Your powerful scent invades and conquers. Your taste is a delicacy offered to all, like champagne or great music. Chocolat, Mon Amour shows the biggest professionals of the black powder in Brussels and in Paris. The film tells us how chocolate, once a luxurious product reserved for the aristocracy and the upper-class, became a treat accessible to everyone, even, and especially, in its form which is the most emblematic of luxury products : the praline. The imagination of chocolate makers and the competition between them have opened the way to the discovery of a thousand savours.