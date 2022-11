Not Available

Injured in a car crash, Chocolate (Hsin-Hung Chen), a b-boy -- someone who melds break dancing with martial arts -- is convinced to give up his dreams of dancing until he's forced to step up his game to save the day. When a crooked b-boy promoter threatens Chocolate's girlfriend, he must dance and fight his onetime rival to rescue her. Chi Y. Lee directs this dynamic drama starring Megan Lai, Akio Chen and Po-Ching Huang.