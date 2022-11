Not Available

This powerful drama stars Dana Delany as Margaret Sanger, a New York City nurse who became a force of feminism when she dared to take on moralists in her bid to make sex education and family planning accessible to all. Despite public outcry, Sanger staunchly defended women's reproductive rights at a time when the subject was strictly taboo. In so doing, she made heartbreaking sacrifices, leaving her family and country to continue her crusade.