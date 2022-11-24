Not Available

Conceived as a manifesto for the label, Choir is an audiovisual experiment, that takes the shape of an installation and live media event, as well as a limited edition video work. The image and sound is a superposition of source material selected by the artists and overlayered in order to produce a ghostly image an "hypnotic tantric metal experience" as some of the irst viewers of the piece told. Choir is an hypnotic journey into the imaginary of this two artists.The sound is asynchronous and comes from different selection creating an amalgam of sources and inluences. This release presents the Ghostly Choir of the inluences and imaginary background of these two artist.