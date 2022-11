Not Available

CHOIR GIRL is a gritty drama about a lonely photographer, Eugene, who becomes obsessed with an underage prostitute, Josephine, in his rundown neighbourhood. She has escaped a worn-torn country only to be trapped in the illegal sex trade by corruption and a powerful underworld criminal named Daddy. Yet for Eugene, Josephine represents a symbol of purity in the darkness - when he takes her photograph there is something captivating about her and she quickly becomes his muse.