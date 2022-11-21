Not Available

As the cold Church air is breathed deep by the choir, young Ben Cox arrives, the newest member of this all-boy singing group. Greeted by the ominous Deacon, he’s ushered into the fold, but the boys aren't as receptive. With lead ChoirBoy Danny feeling on the edge, he pushes past Ben but soon brings him back after his first day with the boys. There’s a budding relationship almost immediately as the sparks are almost visible between them. There’s one dark shadow hanging over the couple however, his presence always there, watching and waiting and ready to exert his power upon the impressionable and innocent group of boys. Will Danny and Ben get together, or will the Deacon maintain his grip and keep his omnipotent control over the whole choir?