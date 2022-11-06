1986

Choke Canyon

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 1986

Studio

Brouwersgracht Investments

Pilgrim Corporation has leased Choke Canyon to research physicist David Lowell for 99 years. Lowell has built an impressive research laboratory there. When Pilgrim suddenly needs Choke Canyon for toxic waste storage, they resort to violence to force out the renitent Lowell. However, Pilgrim Corportation vastly underestimates Lowell, who is a tenacious, principled, and ingenious man.

Cast

Bo SvensonCapt. Oliver Parkside
Janet JulianVanessa Pilgrim
Lance HenriksenBrook Alastair
Nicholas PryorJohn Pilgrim
Victoria RacimoRachel
Robert F. HoyBuck

View Full Cast >

Images