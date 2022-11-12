Not Available

The film is set in during the Emergency period in December 1975. Jadunath a labour union leader, of Jethia Jute Mill in Kolkata has been given death sentence, for the murders of owner Jethia’s brother, and another worker, even though he never committed them. Before dying, he pledges his eyes for donation. However when the mill owner finds about this he tries to manoeuvre the medical system to get both the eyes for his blind son. Meanwhile the doctor discovers that the donation papers provided by the Jethia to be fake. Soon the mill workers get united behind the widow of Jadunath and hold protest rally against the injustice.