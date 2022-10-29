Not Available

Chokorietta

  Romance
  Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Chiyoko’s mother died when she was young. Since that time, Chiyoko has closed her heart to others. After her pet dies, Chiyoko feels loneliness. Her mother liked the Italian movie "La Strada." Due to movie study club senior, Masamune, Chiyoko is able to watch the Italian movie "La Strada," which her mother liked. Chiyoko soon acts in a movie directed by Masamune.

Cast

Aoi MorikawaChiyoko Miyanaga
Masaki SudaMasamune Masaoka
Miwako IchikawaKayoko Miyanaga
Jun MurakamiShuichi Miyanaga
Atsuko SudoKriko Miyanaga
Go JibikiTsuji-san

