Chonda Pierce: Did I Say That Out Loud?

Not Available

70 Minutes of Laughs as only Chonda Pierce, America's #1 female comedian, can deliver! Chonda goes to Hollywood and nothing gets past her! Not Botox booths, purse puppies, or health food--"whatever that is." Back in the South things get a bit more familiar, but not necessarily more comfortable, with barbecue tithing and hockey pucks flying and wigs tumbling. For the first time ever, Chonda answers questions from the audience, allowing Chonda to do what she does best - saying out loud whatever pops into the party she calls her mind.