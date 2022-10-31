Chongqing Blues

Lin, a sea captain, returns from a 6 month journey when he is told that his 25-year-old son Lin Bo has been gunned down by the police. In his quest to understand what happened, he realizes he knew very little about his own son. He starts a journey back to Chongqin, a city he once lived. He will understand the impact of his paternal repeated absence on the life of his child.
|Fan Bingbing
|Zhu Qing
|Qin Hao
|Xiao Hao
|Wang Zi-Yi
|Lin Bo
|Ding Jiali
|Li Yuying
|Zhang Jia-Yi
|Wang Kuirong
