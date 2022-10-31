Not Available

Chongqing Blues

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Lin, a sea captain, returns from a 6 month journey when he is told that his 25-year-old son Lin Bo has been gunned down by the police. In his quest to understand what happened, he realizes he knew very little about his own son. He starts a journey back to Chongqin, a city he once lived. He will understand the impact of his paternal repeated absence on the life of his child.

Cast

Fan BingbingZhu Qing
Qin HaoXiao Hao
Wang Zi-YiLin Bo
Ding JialiLi Yuying
Zhang Jia-Yi
Wang Kuirong

View Full Cast >

Images