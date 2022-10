Not Available

Fists of Fury and a Heart of Gold. Lu is a large (okay fat) lovable panda who is the sixth generation owners of the Tae Kwon Do dojo. What Lu doesn’t know is that buried beneath the dojo is the ancient Amulet of Fury. The mythical amulet gives its owner ultimate power and protection. When the villainous tiger warrior, Kudo, terrorises the small village in pursuit of the amulet, it’s up to Lu and his rag-tag team of martial artists to stop him!