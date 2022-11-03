Not Available

Chopin's Fifteenth Prelude

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    M. Monet, a talented musician, loves his young wife Louise dearly. But Louise has a lover, Maurice Dartois. When Monet finds out that Louise cheats on him he gets so furious that Louise, scared to death, leaves the marital home and finds refuge at Maurice's. The trouble is that Maurice, who wants Louise only for himself, kicks his crippled brother Léo and his young sister Jeanne, who lived with him, out of his place. A regretful decision which will entail dramatic consequences...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images