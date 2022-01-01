Chopin: The Piano Concertos

Not Available

To mark the bicentenary of Chopins birth, two leading Russian pianists tackle the great Romantic composers two piano concertos: Evgeny Kissin plays the F minor Concerto op. 21, a key work in Chopins output, while Nikolai Demidenko performs the E minor Concerto op. 11, a virtuoso display vehicle of the first rank. They are accompanied by the Warsaw Philharmonic under the direction of Antoni Wit. Enthusiastically acclaimed by the audience at Warsaws Philharmonic Hall on 27 February 2010, this memorable concert has been captured in first-class sound and picture quality.