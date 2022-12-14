Choppahead Vol. 1

Not Available

The chopper phenomenon has hit new heights recently due to a slew of TV shows and high-profile builders. But before this current wave of fancy shops, mortgage priced bikes, and superstar builders came to light, the chopper subculture was (and still is) heralded by the home-builder. The true essence lies with the guy that works a full day, comes home and then builds in his garage (or kitchen, or living room) till 3am… the guy that builds out of passion rather than profit. The guy that turns out a killer custom with limited time, tooling, and resources.