Choppahead Volume 3

Choppahead is proud to present the third volume in their award-winning documentary/video magazine series - CHOPPER ANIMALS AND MAYHEM MACHINES. The unholy trilogy is now complete! If you haven't seen the first two, here's the deal: This series documents and pays homage to the home-builder and the underground chopper/custom motorcycle scene - the true essence of Kustom Kulture. You won't find any network-cry baby-inflated megalo-ego-psuedo-star-bull$h!t builders here. You know what shows to watch for that!