Troma Entertainment unleashes the Tromillennium Edition of cult favorite Chopper Chicks in Zombie Town (1989) Directed by Dan Hoskins and features early roles by Academy Award® Winner Billy Bob Thornton and Hal Sparks & former MTV veejay Martha Quinn also appears. Meet the Cycle Sluts, a rebellious & free spirited gang of female bikers made up of tough-as-nails lesbians, a former homecoming queen, and a mute. The Cycle Sluts leave their troubled lives behind to go on a tour of America only to encounter a town overrun by Zombies created by the local Mad Scientist. The Cycle Sluts refuse to be run out of town by anyone, including Flesh Eating Zombies! Ganging up with local outcasts, including a school of blind orphans and a dwarf, and armed with black leather, whips, chains, machine guns, chainsaws, and dynamite, the Cycle Sluts know how to fight until the end!