This Catering Service Delivers Their Goods with a Personal Service! When a young girl inherits a mansion from a mysterious benefactor, she also inherits a $25,000 debt in back taxes. With only a rusty old catering truck to her credit, she goes to her aunt, who runs the city's most prestigious whorehouse to borrow some girls. Serving up a sexy fare of delicacies both culinary and carnal, she makes enough money to pay off the taxes before the estate's lawyer runs off with everything. She celebrates her success with an outrageous orgy at her new restaurant "Chopstix Manor. "