Chor Aur Chand

Reema lives a wealthy lifestyle with her widowed businessman dad, Dinkar, and her grandma. Her dad wants her to marry Vicky, but she dislikes him. On the day of the marriage, while fully dressed as a Hindu bride, Reema plans to run away. It is at this time that she see's a stranger in her house, thinking it is her dad's employee, she tries to run from him, but he catches up with her. He tells her that his name is Suraj alias Surya, an ex-convict, who has just been released from prison. As he had no money, he as unable to eat anything, and hence had broken into their house to steal money and jewelery. While on the run, they are also joined by Hero, who had attempted to rob a bank so that he could go to Bombay and become a movie star. His attempt at robbing the bank had failed and he is now on run from the police. When Dinkar is told that Reema has run away, he contacts a local gangster named Lala and asks him to locate her. Lala, in his turn asks Ranga, one of his hoodlums, to find ...