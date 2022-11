Not Available

After serving a two-year stretch in the slammer, thief Shyam Singh (Bobby Deol) returns to his secret hiding place to retrieve a priceless stolen diamond, only to discover that the site has become a police precinct. To gain entry, Shyam masquerades as a cop but soon arouses the suspicions of a fellow officer (Om Puri). Director David Dhawan's action comedy also stars Bipasha Basu, Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty.