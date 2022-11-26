Not Available

Chor (The Bicycle) revolves around the lives of two friends Nipu and Raju with Raju owning a bicycle and Nipu's desire for it. Unfortunately by the unstoppable longingness and thrill of riding a bicycle, Nipu one day quietly rides the bicycle without the permission of his friend and unfortunately lose it. The story progresses with twist and turns of emotions between both the friends and the matter spreading to their families. With false accusation and doubt, the story manages to keep the thrill alive throughout.