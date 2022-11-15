Chori Chori

Not Available

Kammo lives a very wealthy lifestyle with her widowed multi-millionaire dad, Girhdarilal, who would like her to get married to someone who is not after their wealth. To his dismay, she chooses to marry a Pilot named Sumankumar, who is known to womanize, and for his greed, so when he disapproves, she runs away. He advertises for her safe return and offers to pay Rs.1.25 Lakhs to the finder. Four days later, Kammo returns and she is not the same anymore, she is more humble, sober, and respectful. Fully appreciative of this, Girdharilal agrees to get her married to Sumankumar. Just before the marriage, a man named Sagar approaches them - and it is this visit that will change their lives forever.