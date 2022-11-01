Not Available

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Emaar Films International

Raj and Priya Malhotra have been married for several years, and live a wealthy and fairly harmonious lifestyle. They have one problem though, Priya cannot conceive. When efforts to adopt a child fail, they decide to use Raj's sperm on another woman, who is willing to carry their child. They pick Madhubala, a fairly decent, middle-class young woman, who is in need of money. The process is set under way, and Madhu soon gets pregnant. Raj and Priya manage to convince their respective families that Priya is expecting, but the true challenge they must face when certain Hindu prayers and rituals are performed on the mother-to-be. Will they come clean and tell their family about Madhu?

Cast

Salman KhanRaj Malhotra
Preity ZintaMadhubala
Rani MukerjiPriya Malhotra
Amrish PuriKailashnath Malhotra
Dalip TahilRanjit Malhotra
Farida JalalAsha Malhotra

