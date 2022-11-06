Not Available

Chori Mera Kaam

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Bhola Nath is a young petty criminal/robber/pickpocket whom works with a female acomplice and his former lover, Sharmii. Bhola unknowlingly is the illigetimate son of a police officer, named Kumar, whom has been tracking a shadowy gangster, named Amanarchard Rathore, whom Kumar imprisoned 20 years before and has now been paroled and resumed his life of crime. Bhola was abducted by Amanarchard's henchmen as a little boy, but escaped and was raised by a veteran thief named 'Mr. John,' while his Lt. Kumar and his wife and other son have long belived that their other son was dead. Bhola and Sharmii stumble upon a manuscript for a book titled 'Chori Mera Kaam' during one of their robbery excursions belonging to Mr. John's former partner in crime which they sell to a shady publisher, named Parvin Bhai, which becomes a nationwide best seller. But it attracts unwanted attention from the police, the local mob, and the original writer himself.

Cast

Ashok KumarShankar
Shashi KapoorBholanath
Zeenat AmanSharmili
Deven VermaParveen Chandra Shah
IftekharPolice Commissioner
Raza MuradInspector Shyam Kumar

View Full Cast >

Images