Chosen Few

Abhay Joshi, a young, bright Special Police Officer (SPO) conducts a police raid on a dingy hotel in the suburbs of Mumbai. Though the police arrest few prostitutes along with their customers in the disgusting small rooms of the hotel, Abhay seems disappointed. He had information about a graver crime. Just then, he hears a muffled scream. He spots a thin boy escaping from beneath the hotel. Few minor girls run behind him. By the time police reaches the secret door, the boy and the girls disappear into the narrow lanes. .