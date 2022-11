Not Available

Chhota Bheem In Junglee Kabeela is an Indian animated movie which belongs to the Chhota Bheem series. The main character of the movie is Bheem. It is the 17th movie of the series. Running Time- 55 mins. The story of this movie is same as Chhota Bheem and The Broken Amulet. This movie was released on 9 June 2013.