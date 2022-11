Not Available

The region of Cariri, in the Paraíba state hinterland, experienced a 7-year drought. In 2018, the dry spell ended, with a sequence of constant rainfall surging on the horizon. With a testimony of local dweller Zé Vaqueiro, the film talks about this place and this rain which, when it falls, makes people go out to see the water that precipitates from the sky and scatters around the earth.