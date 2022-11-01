Not Available

Root for Charles, John and Garnet as they try to buck the system of pills and procedures and outfox their heart disease and diabetes. When their doctors inform them they can't get better, our intrepid trio tells the doctors to think again. Charles, John and Garnet decide to take on their diseases by drastically changing their diets. We all know making resolutions is easy; sticking to them is the hard part. With lighthearted animation, piercing expert interviews and a feisty attitude, CHOW DOWN is the moving story of the success you can achieve when you rewrite the recipe for a healthy life. Written by Anonymous