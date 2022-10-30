Not Available

A group of teenage ruffians have been using any means to survive on their own in the streets of Chow Kit. But when their friend Tika is raped one day, this group of adolescents have to up the stakes and band together to seek justice and a solution to the problem or more lives will be taken. Meanwhile, on the other side, a former ex-member of the Chow Kit group who has recently been released from prison vows to start a new life, only to find himself dragged back into the past when he agrees to take on one last job for the gang. But when the job goes awry, he must choose between freedom and rotting in prison again.