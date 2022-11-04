Not Available

Chris and the Dragon is a look at the life of one of a group of Role Playing Gamers in their early twenties, named Chris, and his struggles with love, friendship and ambition. Chris finds himself in love with his best girl friend, Lisa, who is secretly dating her boss and aspiring model, Trevor. Ted, Chris' best friend, who has stifled his own secret crush on Lisa in the name of friendship, has hit rock-bottom in his lack of employment and inspires Chris to seek higher goals, such as finding Big Foot. When Lisa finally gives in to temptation, the two find that they are perfectly matched...until Trevor reclaims his prize. Chris faces his inner-dragon by "fighting" Trevor for Lisa's heart and starts a new life voyage in comedy.