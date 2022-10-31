Chris Burandt's Backcountry Adventure 2012

Not Available

Burandt's Backcountry Adventure is back with another action packed DVD filled with extreme backcountry riding and the sickest technical tree lines. Watch as Chris Burandt explores his new backyard, taking you behind the scenes of his operation with sidekick Sahen Skinner and new recruit Ryan Berchtold. Follow Burandt's crew through the challenging 2012 season with some of the most insane technical riding and hilarious behind the scenes footage never seen before. Watch as Chris Burandt takes you on the backcountry adventure of a lifetime! Riders: Chris Burandt, Sahen Skinner and Ryan Berchtold.