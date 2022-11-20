Chris de Burgh And Band Footsteps - Live In Concert

Not Available

Filmed during his sell-out 2009 world tour, "Footsteps: Live In Concert" captures Chris, his band and his audience combining to create a memorable and vibrant performance. Shot at concerts in Europe and in South Africa, footage opens with the show's atmospherically-lit and sound-tracked 'Intro' and features an 18-song set, with material taken not only from Chris's extensive back catalogue of hits, but also from his latest internationally successful album 'Footsteps', a hand-picked selection by Chris of songs which have influenced his own career and writing. 1. Intro 2. Last Night 3. Sailing Away 4. Turn, Turn, Turn 5. Oh My Brave Hearts 6. Without You 7. The Mirror Of The Soul 8. Leather On My Shoes 9. Love Of The Heart Divine 10.Borderline 11.Transmission Ends 12.The Lady In Red 13.Africa 14.Making The Perfect Man 15.Say Goodbye To It All 16.Don't Pay The Ferryman 17.High On Emotion 18.The Snows Of New York 19.Footsteps