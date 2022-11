Not Available

Rock-pop crooner Chris De Burgh -- whose slow-dance hit "The Lady in Red" rose to the top of the pop charts in the 1980s -- performs more of his classic songs in this 1995 concert, backed by a live orchestra in England's Birmingham Symphony Hall. Tracks include "Carry On," "Here Is Your Paradise," "The Head and the Heart," "This Weight on Me," "Don't Pay the Ferryman," "Missing You," "The Lady in Red" and "I'm Not Crying Over You."