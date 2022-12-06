Chris de Burgh : Live From Dublin 1989

Not Available

High on Emotion: Live from Dublin is the first live album by Chris de Burgh, released by A&M Records in 1990. The album was recorded at the RDS, Dublin in December 1988. The double vinyl and cassette versions of the album featured 17 tracks from the concert. Due to the limitations of the running time of CD, the tracks 'Lonely Sky' and 'The Ballroom of Romance' were omitted from the CD version. These two tracks were included on the CD single release of the live version of 'Don't Pay the Ferryman' which was released to support the album. (This live version of 'The Ballroom of Romance' was also released as a B-side on a Germany-only single of 'Don't Look Back' released in 1989, over a year prior to the release of this album.)