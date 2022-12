Not Available

The “@midnight” host makes things very funcomfortable for the packed house at The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco as he explores awkward and sometimes super creepy memories from both childhood and today. With “the energy of SpongeBob dipped in cocaine water,” Hardwick delves into dealing with anxieties, finds the humor in joining the “Dead Dad Club,” and shares deeply personal anecdotes that most people would be too embarrassed to say out loud.