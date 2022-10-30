Chris Isaak: Beyond The Sun Live

Not Available

This special showcases Chris Isaak s most beloved hits and his personal tribute to the glory days of the legendary Sun Studio in Memphis and the music created by Chris heroes in that famous room. Chris recaptures the heart and soul of the original songs with his own brilliant band of stellar musicians, while showing the heart and soul of his own deeply rooted musical identity. The show was taped before a live audience of music fans on the soundstage of Austin City Limits, the home of the legendary PBS music series.