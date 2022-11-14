Chris Isaak - Christmas: A Soundstage Special Event

Not Available

Taped at the Soundstage studio this September, in Chicago, Chris and his long-time band perform some of his childhood favorites such as "Mele Kalikimaka" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" in addition to classic holiday standards ranging from "White Christmas" to "Chestnuts." Isaak also includes some holiday originals such as "Washington Square" and "Hey Santa." Other songs performed are "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Blue Christmas," "Let it Snow" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas" to name a few. Joining Chris on a number of duets will be Michael Buble, Brian McKnight, and Stevie Nicks.