Chris Ramsey - Approval Needed

The critically acclaimed comedian Chris Ramsey brings his latest stand-up show exclusively to Amazon this summer. Join the "brilliantly engaging natural storyteller" (Evening Standard) as he explores everything in his life from his near-miss with Hollywood superstardom to his recent near miss with death, what to do when they stop selling your favourite underpants, and how to avoid giving up on life in your 30’s and buying a caravan... all while being sure to watch his tone (at the request of his wife).