Not Available

Chris Ramsey - Approval Needed

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The critically acclaimed comedian Chris Ramsey brings his latest stand-up show exclusively to Amazon this summer. Join the "brilliantly engaging natural storyteller" (Evening Standard) as he explores everything in his life from his near-miss with Hollywood superstardom to his recent near miss with death, what to do when they stop selling your favourite underpants, and how to avoid giving up on life in your 30’s and buying a caravan... all while being sure to watch his tone (at the request of his wife).

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images